Somalia: Five Family Members Killed in a Cold-Blood Murder

29 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Unknown Gunmen killed a family of five last night in a locality in the Middle Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

According to the locals, the family was killed in the village of Halule, which is part of the War-sheikh district of the region.

The civilians were killed amid a clan conflict that broke out in the region this month after the murder of a prominent tribal elder.

The gunman who killed the family members escaped from the scene. There have been calls for an end to the inter-clan feud.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.