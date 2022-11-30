Somalia: Five Family Members Killed in a Cold-Blood Murder

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Unknown Gunmen killed a family of five last night in a locality in the Middle Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

According to the locals, the family was killed in the village of Halule, which is part of the War-sheikh district of the region.

The civilians were killed amid a clan conflict that broke out in the region this month after the murder of a prominent tribal elder.

The gunman who killed the family members escaped from the scene. There have been calls for an end to the inter-clan feud.