Somalia: Jubaland Leader Ahmed Madobe Makes New Appointments

The leader of Jubaland state Ahmed Madobe has made an appointment as his region is facing the threat of Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

Madobe named Hassan Abdi Guure as the new governor of the Lower Shabelle region and Muse Mohamed Sheikh becomes his deputy, according to a presidential decree.

The president also appointed Brigadier General Abdullahi Abdi Yusuf as the new Jubaland state police boss, deputized by colonel Hussein Ali Hashi.

This comes as Jubaland state prepares for a fresh war against Al-Shabaab to retake the remaining areas under the group's control, including entire Middle Jubba region.