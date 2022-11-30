Tanzania: RC Suspends 21 Linked to Fire Incident At Tanga Port

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Omar Mgumba has suspended 21 servants allegedly burning a warehouse with smuggled goods at Tanga Port October, this year.

The regional boss made the decision in Tanga on Tuesday in Tanga when he was receiving an investigation report on the fire incident from a special probing team.

RC named people involved in the fire scandal are employees of Tanga Port Authority, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and SUMA JKT guards.

"I have suspended them pending a thorough investigation on the incident" RC stated as added: "This has caused a big loss to the government."

Equally, the RC also instructed the Police Force in the region to arrest three other businessmen linked to the incident.