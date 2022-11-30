Angola: Diplomat Highlights Angola's Role in Palestinian Cause

9 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Palestinian ambassador to Angola Jubrael Alshomali highlighted Tuesday in Luanda the continuous support of the Angolan government for liberation and self-determination of the Palestinian people, having considered Angola a friend.

The diplomat was speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, established by the United Nations (UN).

The date marks the anniversary of United Nations Resolution 181, passed by UN General Assembly on November 29, 1947, which calls for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states.

Jubrael Alshomali saluted Angolan diplomacy for the vote of confidence and solidarity shown to Palestine during the UN General Assembly, held on November 11 in Bali, Indonesia.

"Palestine and Angola are friendly countries whose relations are very credible and historical", expressed the ambassador.

He underlined that the relationship between the parties dates back to the struggle for Angola's Independence, through leaders Agostinho Neto and Yasser Arafat, when the African country received aid from Palestine.

Palestine recognised Angola's independence moments after its proclamation, having installed its diplomatic representation in Luanda.

It has a community in Angola made up of more than 200 citizens, who mostly work in the commercial sector.

