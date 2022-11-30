Africa: Angola, Namibia Evaluate Cooperation

Luanda — The bilateral cooperation between Angola and Namibia was analysed Tuesday in Luanda in an audience the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, granted to the Namibian ambassador, Patrick Nandongo.

At the end of the meeting, Patrick Nandongo highlighted, in statements to the press, the fact that the two countries have several issues of common interest.

He added that the economies of both states are interrelated, with the sharing of various resources, such as water, energy, fisheries, among others.

He did not report the volume of trade between the two countries.