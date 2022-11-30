South Africa: Government Welcomes Job Growth

press release

Government welcomes the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for quarter three: 2022, which revealed that 204 000 jobs were gained between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022. The Labour Force Survey also revealed that the total number of persons employed was 15,8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

This means that the official unemployment rate decreased by 1,0 percentage point from 33,9% in the second quarter to 32,9% in the third quarter of 2022. The unemployment rate according to the expanded definition of unemployment also decreased by 1,0 percentage point to 43,1% in Q3:2022 compared to Q2:2022.

The largest jobs gain were recorded in manufacturing (123 000), followed by trade (82 000), construction (46 000), transport (33 000) and community and social services (27 000).

Whilst this is welcomed news ahead of the festive season, government acknowledges that the country has a long way to go and more work needs to be done to address the challenge of unemployment in the country. Despite an increase of 25 000 in the number of employed youth during the third quarter, the results show that the youth (aged 15-34 years) remain vulnerable in the labour market.

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said: "Government is doing all within its power to attract and create a conducive environment for investment and business to thrive in South Africa. As a country, we are implementing the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan to build a sustainable, resilient and inclusive economy. We are pleased with the growth of the employment rate but more must be done.

Government together with the business sector, organised labour and other partners are committed to addressing the challenge of unemployment. Citizens are encouraged to support local businesses and embrace entrepreneurship. Let us work together to improve the employment rate of South Africa, leaving no one behind. But in short, we are very encouraged by these results and hope that these green shoots building upon previous quarters are starting to signify the turn in our economic outlook".