Somalia's Puntland Agree on Eletoral Rules

The majority of political associations in Puntland issued a joint communique following a consultative meeting on the controversial municipal election.

A communique was issued by Puntland political actors in the capital Garawe. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming election and challenges ahead.

The Puntland association of political parties agreed that they were willing to participate in an election as long as it is transparent. The parties therefore agreed on reforms that have to be made before local voter registration for could begin.

This includes the establishment of a Puntland Constitutional court, to introduce an open list system, Reduce the local council members' political Parties be given time to prepare for elections, political parties get financial support etc.