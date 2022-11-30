Somalia's Puntland Agree on Eletoral Rules

30 November 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

The majority of political associations in Puntland issued a joint communique following a consultative meeting on the controversial municipal election.
A communique was issued by Puntland political actors in the capital Garawe. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming election and challenges ahead.

The Puntland association of political parties agreed that they were willing to participate in an election as long as it is transparent. The parties therefore agreed on reforms that have to be made before local voter registration for could begin.

This includes the establishment of a Puntland Constitutional court, to introduce an open list system, Reduce the local council members' political Parties be given time to prepare for elections, political parties get financial support etc.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.