Somalia: Jordan Condemns Al-Shabaab Attack in Somalia

Flag of Jordan in front of a clear blue sky

AMMAN -- The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, that resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The ministry stressed the Kingdom's stance rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, and Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Somalia, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom's condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.