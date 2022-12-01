South Africa: Report Handover to Parliament - - Ramaphosa Denies Constitution Violations, Arthur Fraser's Allegations

The Section 89 Independent Panel report on the burglary that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020 -- has been handed to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. In his submission which is included in the final report, Ramaphosa questions the charges brought against him and pokes holes at the evidence brought forward by opposition parties like the African Transformation Movement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's submission to the Section 89 Independent Panel looking into Phala Phala sets out the series of events which unfolded at the farm. In his submission to the panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, which Daily Maverick has seen, he challenges whether the charges he faces are indeed applicable to what had transpired at Phala Phala.

"I respectfully submit that all of the 'charges' I have been called to answer are without any merit. In addition to the 'charges', several baseless allegations are made against me in the documents handed over to the panel as set out in the bundle provided to me. Those which do not relate to the 'charges' or which on the face of it I deem not to have a bearing on the charges...

"The complaints of...