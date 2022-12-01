Angola Debut At Mma World Cup in Serbia

Luanda — National MMA Team compete for the first time in the Senior Mixed Martial Arts Amateur World Championship, to be held from February 12 to 20, 2023, in Serbia.

The president of the Angolan Federation of Mixed Martial Arts, Armando Diogo, said this is a competition the country will participate with 30 fighters.

He said the goal is to win the greatest number of competitions and achieving several medals.

According to the official, despite the expressive number of athletes from other continents, with 50 fighters each country, Angola is prepared to achieve good results.

Up to three fights per day are scheduled, depending on the resistance level of each athlete.

Angola are championship runner-up and African champions in men's, with four medals, won in April, in South Africa. Angola are also Champions of region five, title achieved in October, in Namibia, two years after the formalising the MMA Federation.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that allows a wide variety of fighting techniques and skills from a mixture of other combat sports to be used in competition.