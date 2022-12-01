Angola: Government Assesses Draft Law On Political, Administrative Division

Luanda — The Cabinet Council assessed Wednesday the preliminary version of the proposal for the Political and Administrative Division Law, a diploma that aims, fundamentally, to clarify the inter-municipal and inter-provincial border limits.

The document, analysed at a session chaired by the President João Lourenço, also aims to reduce local asymmetries through the creation of two new provinces and the elevation of urban districts and communes to the category of municipalities.

The final communiqué of the meeting mentions the promotion of harmonious management of territorial units and the creation of conditions to make the economic, social and cultural rights of citizens more effective, among other purposes.

The objectives of the document also include the prevention of territorial management conflicts and the promotion of a more efficient public service to the population.

The document informs that the proposal will continue to be discussed by the Local Administration Bodies of the State and the various social partners, for subsequent final appreciation by the Cabinet Council.

Proposed General Labour Law goes to National assembly

The Wednesday's session also assessed, for submission to the National Assembly (AN), the proposal for a General Labour Law.

The proposal is intended to reconcile the interests and rights of employers, workers and society in general, as well as to ensure the continuity and sustainability of economic activity.

Bilateral Instruments

Within the framework of foreign policy, the Council approved several agreements, including the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Angola and Rwanda.

Also with Rwanda, the session approved agreements on Extradition and on the Transfer of Persons Deprived of Liberty.

In the field of Sports, the Cooperation Agreement between Angola and Egypt was approved.

In the same scope, Angola and Egypt, a Memorandum of Understanding was approved between the Ministries of Youth and Sports of the two countries, in the field of youth mobility.

The meeting endorsed the Agreement between Angola and the Republic of Congo, regarding the Suppression of Visas for Diplomatic and Service Passports.

General Agreement on Economic, Commercial, Technical, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation between Angola and East Timor was also endorsed.

The latter (Angola and East Timor) envisage the creation of a Bilateral Commission.