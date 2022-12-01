South Africa: Cannabis Sector Has Potential to Eradicate Poverty

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina says the cannabis sector has a huge potential for development for the small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) located in rural areas where poverty is concentrated.

"Government estimates that the cultivation and commercialisation of cannabis production in South Africa can generate an estimated R28 billion and could create between 10 000 to 25 000 jobs across the sector.

"Focusing on value chains from cultivation and agro-processing to sales, will increase benefits and job creation," said Gina.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at the Agriculture and Land Summit in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

She added that as part of the rural economy, agriculture and agro-processing are at the heart of driving the countryside economy.

"Although Bergville has fertile land for various crops, it has a unique climate that is favourable to the growing of cannabis.

"We are here to nudge you as people of Bergville to focus more in particular on the growing of cannabis, and the agro-processing of cannabis for markets both domestic and abroad," Gina said.

The aim of the summit was to identify gaps and explore opportunities in the agricultural sector value chain within the district and the province.

The summit was also aimed at promoting and developing the agricultural sector within the municipality for both commercial and small-holder farmers, as well as promoting youth and women participation in the agricultural sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gina noted that the Bergville processing plant in Winterton which was built by the Industrial Development Corporation had setbacks which government and stakeholders were currently trying to resolve for both owners and the communities affected.

"UKhahlamba and the region of Bergville are sleeping giants in terms of economic prosperity. It is a region full of great history and memorials for tourism.

"Located in the Drakensberg Mountains close to Lesotho and QwaQwa in the Free State, the municipality must use the value proposition of tourism to create local economic development and job creation."

She also encouraged cooperation between white and black farmers.

"Our white farmers, with so much experience, are requested to impart skills to the emerging black farmers through hand-holding exercises. It can only be through sharing of experiences and cooperation that we can build the local economy together, especially the agricultural economy," said the Deputy Minister.