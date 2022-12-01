South Africa: The Presidency On Section 89 Independent Panel Report

press release

The Presidency has noted the report submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly by the independent panel established in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

The Presidency appreciates that according to the rules of the National Assembly, the NA needs to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.

The s89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa's constitutional democracy. The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country.

President Ramaphosa reiterates the statement he made in his submission to the independent panel: "I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me."

The President is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course.