South Africa: Cabinet Approves Publication of Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy (GHCS) for public comment.

The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the country takes full advantage of the opportunities provided by green industrialisation.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that the Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy will ensure that South Africa becomes a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen.

"It contributes towards economic growth and supports the country's just transition interventions towards the reduction of carbon emissions," Gungubele said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

South Africa already has the Hydrogen Strategy and the Hydrogen Society Roadmap adopted by Cabinet in 2021.

Cabinet said that the rapidly growing green hydrogen market presents huge opportunities for the country.

The release of the GHCS for public comment follows the recent South Africa Green Hydrogen Summit which outlined some of the country's future plans.

South Africa is one of the founding members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) which seeks to promote continental green hydrogen cooperation.