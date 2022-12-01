Kenya: Marriot Urges MPs to Prioritize Bills On Drought and Election Financing.

Nairobi — United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Jane Marriot has underscored the need for the Parliament to fast-track and approve the pending National Disaster Risk Management Bill and the Election Campaign Finance legislation.

Marriot noted that the National Disaster Risk Management Bill which seeks to establish mechanisms to deal with Natural calamities like drought so as to ensure that the country was strategically prepared for humanitarian emergencies.

The UK envoy says that the Election Campaign Finance legislation will enhance transparency in the funding of the election process in the country.

She was speaking when she met Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula alongside the Deputy High Commissioner and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat Nairobi Josephine Gauld.

Wetang'ula on his part committed to ensuring that legislatures are engaged in exchange programs between the two countries.

The Speaker commended the UK Government for continued bilateral engagements with Kenya in various sectors including the medical field, security sector, technological innovations, and education among others saying that the country has a vibrant population for progressive development.