Kenyans Borrow Over Sh400 Million Hustlers Fund Under 24-Hrs

Nairobi — Kenyans have borrowed over Sh400 million from the Hustlers' Fund barely 24 hours after its launch.

A statement from the Government says 1.4 million people have registered.

The Fund will see Kenyans borrow loans of up to Sh50,000 at an 8 percent interest rate.

President William Ruto said the launch marks a critical milestone in his government to implement the bottom-up transformational agenda.

The Hustlers Fund was part of President Ruto's manifesto of uplifting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) by facilitating access to affordable credit.

However, transactions per second (TPS) have stabilised at 190 from a high of 500 yesterday.