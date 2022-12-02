Angolan Government Reinforces Levels of Human Dignity for Inmates

1 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government is carrying out programmes to ensure satisfactory levels of human dignity for the prison population, the Secretary of State for the Interior José Paulino da Silva said Thursday.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Joint International Conference of the Penitentiary Service and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, under the slogan "Right to Live with Dignity in Prisons.

According to the Secretary of State, by ratifying the "UN Nelson Mandela Rules ", the Angolan Government has provided adequate solutions to the access to health, food, housing, training, legal and family assistance, in order to transform the prisoner into a "new man".

He said that the Penitentiary Service (PS), an organ of the Ministry of Interior, is committed to guaranteeing the fundamental rights of prisoners, based on the Constitution, the Penitentiary Law and the United Nations minimum rules for the treatment of prisoners: "Mandela Rules".

He assured that the actions of the Ministry of Interior, through the SP, aim to safeguard the right to food, medical and medication assistance, decent housing, personal hygiene, clothing and bedding, the practice of exercise and sports, contact with the outside, information, library, religion and training.

He recalled that food and medicine assistance constitute the fundamental pillar to guarantee the physical and mental stability of the inmates.

He also assured that a huge effort is being made for the reactivation of the agro-livestock activity with small development poles, involving private companies to reinforce the inmates' diet.

He noted that the perspective of the body is to make autonomous the service in the agro-livestock domain.

The State Secretary noted that improving these services in the country was a challenge, not only for the SP, but above all for the Angolan government, "as we are fully aware that in modern societies the prison system can be used as a barometer to measure compliance with human rights.

According to him, all the rights provided by law help prisoners to abandon the world of crime and to reflect on their actions.

The Penitentiary Service has, currently, under its control more than 24,000 prisoners, compartmentalized at the level of the 40 penitentiary facilities in the country.

He added that the organ has been carrying out a deep work of regional education of its staff, under the scope of the legislation in force, aiming at the humanisation of the services.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.