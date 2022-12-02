Angola Gears Up for 20 Provinces By 2024

Luanda — Angola has announced plans to create two more provinces aimed to raise the number to 20 and 581 municipalities by 2024, the Presidency's Office announced at the end of the meeting of Cabinet Council that approved the preliminary proposal for Political-Administrative Division on Wednesday.

The country has currently 18 provinces, 164 municipalities, 518 communes and 44 urban districts.

Angola plans to create two more provinces by 2024, the minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, has announced.

He said that there would be a subdivision of the provinces of eastern Moxico province (of over 220,000 square kilometres) and southern Cuando Cubango province (of over 190,000 square kilometres).

Speaking at the end of the session of Cabinet Council, Adão de Almeida said that the intention is to transform those units into service provision centres.

The intention is to turn these units into centers for providing the service, he said, adding that the logic of changing the Political-Administrative Division is to convert communes and urban districts into municipalities to ensure provision of services to citizens.

The preliminary proposal of the Political-Administrative Division will continue to be discussed by the State's Local Administration bodies and the several social partners, for final appreciation by the Cabinet Council.