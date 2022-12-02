Angola to Open Four New Correctional Facilities

Luanda — Four jails will start operating this year to reduce the overcrowding in the country-based facilities, the director general of the Prison Service has announced.

The Chief Commissioner, Bernardo do Amaral Gourgel, announced so on the sidelines of the International Joint Conference of the Penitentiary Service and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

On the sidelines of the event, under the topic: "Right to Live with Dignity in Prisons, the Chief Commissioner said that the four prisons are being equipped.

He mentioned the correctional facilities of Boma (Moxico), Cacongo (Cabinda), Matala (Huila) and Cassosso (Cuanza Sul).

"We think we will have soon the opportunity to inaugurate them and, therefore, alleviate some of the overcrowding we are experiencing," said the director general of the Penitentiary Service.

He said that the Penitentiary Service will also launch agricultural activities for occupying the inmates.

According to him, the costs with prisoners vary according to currency inflation, noting that five years ago the daily cost for each prisoner was US$50 and currently it stands at around US$100.

The official put at over 25, 000 - four thousands more the number of inmates in prisons, with capacity for only 21,000 prisoners.