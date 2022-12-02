Angola: Sonangol Begins Construction of Second Oil Tanker

Luanda — National Oil Company Sonangol has started construction of the second oil tanker to strengthen its fleet , ANGOP learnt on Wednesday.

In its press note, the company informs that the start of construction of the second ship was formalised on 28 November in Mokpo city, South Korea, with the traditional steel cutting ceremony for hull 8021, the second Suezmax type ship of the project.

The construction of the ship is in charge of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), the report said.

At the time, the Chairperson of the Executive Commission (PCE) of the Trading & Shipping Business Unit (TSBU), Luís Manuel, who led the delegation to that Asian country, said it was a great satisfaction to successfully conclude the phases that preceded the steel cutting.

The oil tanker, with capacity to transport 1 million barrels of oil, has technical dimensions of 274.8 metres long, 48 metres wide and 23 metres high.

According to the statement, the second ship, which is entering the construction process, is scheduled for conclusion and delivery in September 2023.

The ships' construction project is being carried out by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and supervised by SeaQuest Marine, under the management and technical supervision of a team made up of Angolan staff from the national oil company.