Uganda: Patrick Ayota Takes Charge of NSSF

Kampala, Uganda — Patrick Oyota has been re-appointed Deputy Managing Director of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for five years, and will be in charge as the search for a Managing Director continues.

In a letter from the NSSF board to stakeholders, Patrick Ocailap from the Ministry of Finance said the processes leading to the appointment of the Managing Director have taken longer.

"In the interim, the Deptuy Managing Direcotr will caretake this office until these processes are concluded," Ocailap said.

Both Ocailap and current head Richard Byarugaba are said to have reached their retirment age, and sought extension of their terms in office.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW