South Africa: In the Eye of the Storm - Inside the Report That Might Sink Cyril Ramaphosa

analysis

The report which may end the political career of President Cyril Ramaphosa is a strange -- and in parts comical -- document. It's possible it could be challenged in court. But it also highlights undeniable problems with Ramaphosa's account of what happened at Phala Phala.

It sounds like a school maths problem -- or perhaps an existential riddle. If a businessman pays $580,000 for 20 buffalo, and then doesn't collect the buffalo in over two-and-a-half years, did the buffalo really get sold?

This is, genuinely, one of the questions at the heart of the report produced by an independent panel tasked by Parliament with investigating whether there are grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The panel's 86-page report is at points downright farcical. But there is nothing remotely funny about its conclusions, which at the time of writing have brought President Ramaphosa to the brink of resigning as head of state.

Too many known unknowns

A proliferation of "known unknowns", to borrow the famous phrase from George W Bush's Secretary of State Donald Rumsfeld, plague the panellists responsible for the Phala Phala report.

The three-member team --...