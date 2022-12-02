Uganda: Hands for Good Vows to Fight Violence Against Children

Parents and guardians have been urged to nurture, support and guide children instead of subjecting them to violence and pain.

The message was relayed during a campaign by Joining Forces Consortium on Hands for Good during activities to mark nine months in supporting communities to live a violent free life.

The spokesperson of the Joining Forces Consortium Sharon Twikirize said violence against children in homes is unfortunately deep-rooted and widely used by parents and guardians.

"Some children are being physically violated by their guardians but they don't know where to report because of ignorance," Twikirize said.

The Chairperson Joining Forces Alliance Dragana Strinic said violence against children has a lifelong impact on their health and well-being which is why it must be prevented.

"We, as the joint forces alliance, shall fight our level best and see violence against children is brought to an end with out fail", Strinic said.

According to the 2018 National Violence against Children survey conducted by Joining Forces alliance , parents or adult relatives were the most common perpetrators of physical violence among children.