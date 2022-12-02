Angola: East of DRC Observes a Relatively Peaceful Environment

Luanda — The eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) currently observes a climate of "relative calm", revealed Wednesday to ANGOP the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The information was given in the scope of a meeting of the special representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Central Africa, Abdou Abarry, for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia, as well as the UN Secretary-General representative for the Central African Republic, Valentine Rugwa and the representative for DRC, Bintou Keita.

According to Téte António "there is a relative calm in the field, following other steps such as the withdrawal of M23 from its positions, the cantonment and its social inclusion considering that they are also Congolese citizens".

Téte António stated that the action plan adopted in Luanda demands great patience and shrewdness in order to bring the parties together for the talking sessions.

The official said that alongside the process that started this Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya, it is also underway talks involving 40 rebel groups, with the exception of M23, aiming for effective peace in the DRC.

A mini summit with the participation of several statesmen from the central region and Great Lakes Region, has ordered an end to conflicts in eastern DRC, and the demobilisation and disarmament of the M23, allegedly supported by Rwanda.

Besides the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, the meeting was also attended by the Burundian President, Évariste Ndayishimiye, the DRC President, Félix Tshisekedi and the former Kenyan Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, mediator of the conflict on behalf of the East African states.

Rwanda was represented by its foreign minister, Vincent Biruta.