Angola: Oil Sector Should Lead Energy Transition in Angola - Minister

Luanda — Angola's minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said Wednesday that the national oil industry, as the main driver of economic diversification and protagonist of the energy transition in the country, should lead the migration process to clean energy.

The minister added that the oil sector should contribute to the improvement of the country's infrastructures in the different domains, as well as be a protagonist of the energy transition in the mineral and digital fields.

Speaking at the closing session of the 3rd edition of the Angola Oil and Gas International Conference held from November 29 and 30 in Luanda, the minister said Angola is taking concrete steps towards energy transition.

According to Diamantino de Azevedo, Angola is timidly making the energy transition through the oil company Sonangol, particularly for its engagement in the solar energy and biofuels projects, green hydrogen and the wind energy project, which is under study for implementation.

Diamantino Azevedo spoke of the existence of other clean energy projects currently under implementation related to the search for important minerals already in the prospecting phase, which are important for energy transition.

The minister added that the government is committed to the construction of refineries and petrochemical plants and that of the projects in the portfolio include the construction of fertilizer factories, phosphate transformation and the construction of a steel mill.

The minister stressed that as soon as these projects are materialized, there will be a great impulse in the effort being made by the government to diversify the economy and, consequently, prompt the economic growth and development of the country and improve the quality of living of Angolans.

The III edition of Angola Oil & Gas, held under the theme "Promoting an inclusive, attractive and innovative oil and gas industry in Angola", was opened by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The event held by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, in partnership with the National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) and the African Chamber of Energy, and organized by Energy Capital and Power.

During two days, national and foreign experts discussed themes such as "The right and the will to develop", "How to take advantage of the resources of Angola and the region for a prosperous future in the energy industry", "The value of Angola's energy transition" and "The evolution of Angola's oil and gas sector: Strategies for the Angolanization of the local energy industry".