South Africa: 'Durban Beaches Safe' - South African News Briefs - December 2, 2022

2 December 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Durban Beaches Are Safe, Says eThekweni Mayor

The eThekwini municipality has assured residents and visitors of Durban that its beaches are safe to use during the festive season. This follows reports of raw sewerage floating into the oceans and rivers. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says they have been working around the clock to fix the infrastructure damage caused by the April floods which have been behind these leakages, eNCA reports.

Rand Falls, Recovers After Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Report

The rand has made a small recovery, after dropping significantly at the report by an independent panel on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the unreported theft of over U.S.$4 million at his Phala Phala game farm. Yesterday, the local currency reached R17.91 to the dollar - but has since eased back to around R17.62, Eye Witness News reports.

Cane Growers Consortium Offers to Buy Tongaat Hulett Assets

Cane growers supplying the sugar company Tongaat Hulett have said they are interested in buying the bankrupt company's assets. The South African Canegrowers Association said that the growers submitted their proposal to the company's business rescue practitioners, Eye Witness News reports.

 

 

