South Africa: President Engaging Stakeholders On Course of Action - Magwenya

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says President Cyril Ramaphosa is still engaging stakeholders with regards to the way forward following findings by an Independent Section 89 panel that the President may have violated his oath of office.

The panel was formed to look into the circumstances around a robbery at the President's Phala Phala game farm and found that President Ramaphosa may have seriously violated sections 96(2)(a) of the Constitution and Section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act - allegations the President said he "categorically denies".

At a media briefing last night, Magwenya said the President is cognisant of the urgency of addressing the nation in this regard.

"The President appreciates the urgency of this matter. The President appreciates the enormity of this issue... what it means for the country, the stability of government and as a result of that, he is still processing the report.

"But in that exercise, he's also engaging a number of role players and stakeholders across the governing party, different levels of the governing party, different levels of the alliance and he's engaging a broad range of stakeholders, and this is in appreciation of the enormity of the matter," Magwenya said.

He assured that President Ramaphosa would address the nation in due course.

"We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore, whatever [decision] the President makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country and that decision cannot be rushed and cannot be taken in haste.

"An announcement is imminent because the President will need to indicate to the country the course of action he will take going forward," the spokesperson said.