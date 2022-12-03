Egypt: Health Minister - Egypt Ranks 26th Worldwide for Medical Tourism

Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Friday 02/12/2022 that Egypt ranked fourth regionally and 26th globally in the Medical Tourism Index.

Egypt has highly-qualified doctors, excellent hospitals and tourist and ancient attractions in addition to the moderate weather," he added in a statement.

Egypt only lacks unified treatment costs for medical tourists, the minister said.

The Prime Minister will establish a committee soon to oversee the improvement of medical tourism in Egypt, he revealed.