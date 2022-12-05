South Africa: The Fight Is On - Ramaphosa Intends to Challenge the Ngcobo Panel Report

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the press while on a state visit to the United Kingdom in November 2022.

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa's consultations with supporters and stakeholders have led to a decision to challenge the scathing Section 89 Independent Panel report.

This story has been updated.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed to Daily Maverick that President Cyril Ramaphosa is leaning towards challenging the findings of Section 89 Independent Panel.

"The president is seriously considering taking the Setion 89 panel report for review. It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa Presidency that such a clearly flawed report is challenged, especially when it's being used as a point of reference to remove a sitting Head of State," Magwenya said.

Magwenya's confirmation comes after a National Executive Committee (NEC) source told Daily Maverick that Ramaphosa was surrounded by his close allies when he made the decision not to take the outcomes of the Section 89 Independent Panel lying down. The likes of NEC member Derek Hannekom and party head of elections Fikile Mbalula were said to be by his side when he made the final call.

The president's circle has been against him resigning despite the seriousness of the allegations which have been levelled against him.

A flawed report and dangerous...