Kenya: CJ Koome to Release Judiciary's Administration of Justice Progress Report on December 5

4 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome is on Monday scheduled to release the Judiciary's progress report on the administration of justice in Kenya.

The report has been prepared by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) that Koome chairs.

President William Ruto is expected to grace the event for the unveiling of the report.

The report will provide the achievements realized in the administration of justice in the Financial Year (FY) 2021/2022 and highlights the priority areas for FY 2022/23.

In November 2022 when she released the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report FY 2021/22, Koome decried the lack of sufficient funding for Judiciary operations.

She disclosed that the Judiciary was only given Sh18 billion for the financial year 2021-2022, of which Sh15.9 billion was designated for ongoing costs and Sh2.1 billion for the development budget.

"This only accounts for 0.6% of the overall national budget and a very minor portion of the funds given to the Executive and the Parliament," she said.

President Ruto has been insistent that his administration will ensure the Judiciary's annual budget is increased.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.