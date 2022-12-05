Kenya: Govt Focused on Improving Economy

4 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — The Kenya Kwanza government is focused on improving the economy and will not engage in political rhetoric, cabinet secretary for information, communication and the digital economy, Eliud Owalo has said.

And Owalo has called on Nyanza residents to join the government in ensuring that various initiatives aimed at improving Kenyans' lives are successfully implemented.

He was speaking today at Awelo grounds in Siaya town when he led the distribution of relief food to needy families from Alego / usonga constituency.

The cabinet secretary was accompanied by among others, Suba South MP, Caroli Omondi, government spokesman, Colonel (rtd) Cyrus Oguna, Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka and former Kisumu governor, Jack Ranguma.

Owalo said that the relief food supplies was just a stop gap measure to cushion those ravaged by hunger, adding that the government will next year supply farmers with quality seeds and subsidized fertilizer to enable them boost production.

He said that president William Ruto led government was committed to serving all Kenyans equally, irrespective of their voting pattern during the last general elections.

"President William Rut signed an economic charter for this region during the last campaigns and he is committed to implementing it" said the cabinet secretary.

Among the projects to be initiated, he said is the exploitation of Yala swamp to turn it into a food basket and also establishment of fish processing plants along the lake Victoria beaches. - Kna

