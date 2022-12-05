Kenya: President Ruto Fires Back at Odinga Over 'Public Consultation' Rallies

Nairobi — President William Ruto has told off Azimio leader Raila Odinga over a move to hold 'public consultation' on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reforms saying that the fate of the four commissioners will be determined by tribunal.

In a move to castigate Azimio led faction on holding mass consultation on the process of the removal of 'Cherera four,' the head of state said that the guilt or innocence of the commissioners should be left for the nine-member team tribunal chaired by High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

"Even with the system/deep state you LOST the election. STOP deluding yourself & LYING. The coup to OVERTURN the PEOPLE'S will using rogue commissioners, you are now threatening us with maandamano about, FAILED. Their guilt or innocence will be determined by TRIBUNAL.RULE of LAW it is," he tweeted on Saturday.

Similarly, the chair of United Democratic Party (UDA) party Johnson Muthama on his part, urged all Kenyans to shun away from participating in the yet to be conducted public participation calling on everyone to embrace unity.

"Kenyans have moved on and are working hard to build the nation in peace. The Mass Action Raila has called for on 7th and 12th December 2022 is a clear indication that he has failed to reconcile himself with the reality of the times we are living in, where every effort must be directed towards uplifting the lives of those who occupy the bottom of the economic pyramid. I therefore, call upon every Kenyan to shun his attempts to cause disunity in this Country," read part of his tweet on Sunday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition had planned for a consultation that sought to engage the public on the reforms at the IEBC.

Odinga had earlier said they will fiercely oppose the ongoing process of the removal of four dissenting IEBC commissioners.

According to Odinga, Ruto's administration is keen to kick out Deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang'aya who he said "stood firm on the platform of the truth."

The nine-member tribunal formed by president Ruto is set to investigate the removal of the four commissioners, expeditiously conduct the hearing and report findings and recommendations to the head of state.

Others enlisted to be part of the tribunal include Carolyne Kamende Daudi, Linda Gakii Kiome, Mathew Njaramba Nyabena, Saeed Khamis Saeed, Kibet Kirui Emmanuel and Irene Tunta Nchoe.

The lead counsel of the tribunal is Peter Munge Murage who will be assisted by Zamzam Abdi Abib.