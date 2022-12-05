Somalia: Somali Troops Retake Fresh Areas From Al-Shabaab - Spokesman

3 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali government forces and the local people in cooperation have taken over several areas in the Middle Shabelle region from Al-Shabaab on Saturday.

Gulane, Harka Dheere, and Daru Salaam fell into the hands of the Somali government and will join dozens of areas that were retaken by the allied troops in the past three months.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, General Abdullahi Ali Anod, who spoke to the media said that the army is now advancing to the last district of the Middle Shabelle region that remains in the hands of Al-Shabaab, which is Adan Yabal.

The forces of the Somali government and the locals are conducting operations against Al-Shabaab in the Middle Shabelle region, one of their strongest areas.

