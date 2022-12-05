Ethiopia: News - Russia to Increase Cooperation With Ethiopia in Info. Network Security, Digital Skills

2 December 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Russia has announced its desires to increase cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of digitalization, information network security and digital skills, Ethiopia's Ministry of Innovation and Technology said.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla (PhD) held a discussion with a delegation led by Maxim Parshin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, Minister Belete "has asked Russia to continue supporting Ethiopia's digital transformation journey." The Minister further said that Ethiopia would like to share Russia's developed experience in digital skills and information network security.

Minister Parshin on his part "confirmed that Russia will work to increase its cooperation with Ethiopia in the field of digital technology," according to the Ethiopian Ministry.

He further pledged that the Russian Federation will cooperate with the Ethiopian government in improving electronic government services, digital skills, information network security and similar other areas.

The two countries are already working together in various areas of cooperation including in the fields of science, technology and innovation and security, among others.

In February this year, a Russian navy delegation paid a working visit to the Ethiopian Navy General Directorate's office and met with senior officials, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Navy, Commodore Walatsa Wacha. During the visit, an agreement has been reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training to benefit Ethiopia from its experiences of the Russian navy units. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.