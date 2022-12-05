Ethiopia: News - Tigray Forces Start Withdrawing From Front Lines As Regional Leader Urge the People to Support the Peace Deal

Addis Abeba — Commanders of the Tigrayan armed combatants say Tigrayan fighters have started withdrawing from different front lines in accordance with the peace deal reached between the two belligerent, the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray authorities.

According to a statement released by Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigrayan fighters have departed from Maykenetal, Zalambessa, Nebelet, Chercher, Kukufto, Hgumbirda, Beri Teklay and Abergele fronts.

After the signing of the Nairobi agreement, the Tigray army commanders returned to their posts and gave orientation to the leadership and entire army personnel to withdraw from potential conflict areas the statement added.

This comes a day after a joint committee consisting of military leaders from the federal government and Tigray armed combatants met in Shire town, in northwestern zone of the Tigray, "to outline the detailed plan for the disarmament of Tigray combatants".

While discussing with religious leaders, civil societies and organizations in Tigray on the implementation of the signed peace agreement regional leader, Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), said on Friday that the peace deal was vital to the people of Tigray.

He said the peace agreement will ensure peace, welfare and security of the people of Tigray, while also urging the entire people of Tigray at home and abroad to strengthen their unity in carrying out the peace agreement, according to regional media.

The Declaration on the Modalities for the Implementation of the Pretoria agreement signed in Nairobi on November 12, 2022, under sub-clause 2.1 (a) dictates that orientation by the commanders for their respective forces will take place over a period of seven (7) days starting on the date of the commanders' arrival to the regular position on 15 November 2022. Whereas, (b) states that, disengagement will take place over a period of four (4) days in four disengagement zones.

The declaration further stipulates that, upon disengagement, the federal authorities shall assume federal responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution for all areas including the resumption of services, and outlines that disarmament of heavy weapons will be done concurrently with the withdrawal of foreign and non-ENDF forces from the region.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres who is in Ethiopia reiterated his full support for the implementation of the permanent cessation of hostilities agreement (COHA) and the declaration on the modalities for its implementation, brokered by the African Union.

The Secretary-General, after discussing with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, on national, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, said that UN is fully committed in mobilizing the entire UN system to provide humanitarian support to all those who need it. AS