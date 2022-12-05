Kenya: History Maker! Kenya's Kiptum Runs Third Fastest Time at Valencia Marathon

Nairobi — Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum made history as the third fastest marathoner of all time when he clocked an amazing 2:01:53 to win the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kiptum was closely followed by Tanzanian Gabriel Geay (2:03:00) and another Kenyan, Alexander Mutiso (2:03:29) in second and third respectively.

Only Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:09) and Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:53) have run faster than the 23-year-old.

Kiptum, who holds a personal best of 58:42 in the half marathon, was making his 42km debut in the Spanish city and also etched himself in the record books as the fastest time ever recorded by a marathon debutant.

His time is also the second fastest this year after Kipchoge smashed the world record by clocking 2:01:29 at the Berlin Marathon.