Kenya: History Maker! Kenya's Kiptum Runs Third Fastest Time at Valencia Marathon

4 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum made history as the third fastest marathoner of all time when he clocked an amazing 2:01:53 to win the Valencia Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kiptum was closely followed by Tanzanian Gabriel Geay (2:03:00) and another Kenyan, Alexander Mutiso (2:03:29) in second and third respectively.

Only Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:09) and Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:53) have run faster than the 23-year-old.

Kiptum, who holds a personal best of 58:42 in the half marathon, was making his 42km debut in the Spanish city and also etched himself in the record books as the fastest time ever recorded by a marathon debutant.

His time is also the second fastest this year after Kipchoge smashed the world record by clocking 2:01:29 at the Berlin Marathon.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.