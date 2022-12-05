Kenya: Please Resign! Ichung'wah Tells the Other 3 IEBC Commissioners

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has urged the remaining three dissenting commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners (IEBC) to step down following the resignation of Justus Nyang'aya two days earlier.

Speaking during an interdenominational Church Service in Embu Sunday, the majority leader hit out at the commissioners saying that what they did amounted to treason, and further put the country at risk.

"And I must commend commissioner Nyang'aya who yesterday resigned because he knows what they did is treasonable and was treasonable, and they wanted to burn our country" added the majority leader.

"I want to plead with you, spare Kenyans the time, spare us the money, spare us the effort. The three remaining, please resign like commissioner Nyang'aya did," said Ichungwa.

Ichung'wah further urged the commissioners to desist from being misled by the opposition, adding that not even public demonstrations would protect them from the tribunal.

"And I want to plead with the other commissioners, do not be misled by those who misled you earlier. That they had power, they had systems, they had the deep state to fix elections and make you overturn the will of the people," stated the leader.

"We know some of them are still misleading you today, that they can stage demonstrations, they can hold rallies that will stop you from being hounded out of office using constitutional means," noted Ichungwah.

The Majority Leader's remarks follow a move by opposition leader Raila Odinga to hold public consultations on the removal of the four IEBC commissioners.

Odinga had earlier said the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will fiercely oppose the ongoing process of the removal of four dissenting IEBC commissioners.

According to Odinga, President Ruto's administration is keen on kicking out IEBC Deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang'aya who he said, "stood firm on the platform of the truth."

On Friday, the head of state formed a tribunal to investigate the four commissioners and equally suspended them from office.