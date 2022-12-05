Kenya: You Will Not Blackmail This Nation, You Will Not Threaten Kenyans, President Ruto Tells Opposition

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the threats by the Opposition will not derail the government's development agenda.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on resuscitating the ailing economy.

He assured the country that the government will secure their lives and property should the Opposition go on demonstration.

"You will not blackmail this nation. You will not threaten Kenyans. We are determined to move forward," he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during an interdenominational church service on Sunday at the University of Embu Grounds, Embu County.

Earlier, he opened an administration block at the institution.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and a host of MPs led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

Mr Gachagua told Opposition Leader Raila Odinga that his old trick of sponsoring protests to disrupt government and force a Handshake will not work.

"We do not want a handshake, it is the worst thing to ever happen in our country," he said, adding: "The only Handshake that we want is with Hustlers through development programmes like the Hustler Fund."

Mr Ichung'wah urged Opposition leaders to give Kenyans a chance to engage in economic activities that will uplift them.

The Majority Leader asked the remaining IEBC three commissioners to resign and give democracy a chance.

"Do not be misled by those who misled you that they had the power to overturn the will of the people," he explained.

President Ruto asked Kenyans to utilise the Hustler Fund to grow their enterprises.

He announced that the government will construct 5,000 low-cost houses in Embu County beginning next year, creating up to 10,000 jobs for the youth.

"We are doing this to transform the country's economy and ensure every citizen is catered for," he said.

He noted that his administration will ensure every Kenyan participates in the country's economic growth.

He said he had reached an agreement with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the constitution of the High Grand Falls Multi-Purpose Dam and Kithino Dam to provide water for both domestic use and irrigation.

"We want to ensure that we have enough water for irrigation for us to grow food and eradicate hunger," he said. - DPPs