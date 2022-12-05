Kenya: Nyong'o Forms Multi-Agency Team to Investigate Fire Incident

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong'o has formed a multi-agency team to investigate a fire incident at a section of the Jua Kali area where property worth millions of shillings was razed down.

The fire which broke out on Saturday night, destroyed motor vehicles, jua kali sheds, motor vehicle spare parts and assorted equipment worth millions of shillings.

Nyong'o in a statement to the media said the tragedy whose cause is yet to be established had disrupted economic activities in the area.

"I have constituted a team to look into the extent of damage and losses, repairs needed and necessary preventive measures to be undertaken in the short term and long term," he said.

The multi-agency team chaired by Acting City Manager Abala Wanga, he said, has been directed to table their findings in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the affected artisans have appealed to well-wishers to support them rebuild their enterprises since they did not manage to salvage anything.

Kisumu Jua Kali Association Secretary General David Odanga said the cause of the fire in the Zambia area was yet to be established.

"We cannot conclusively say what caused the fire but we are still investigating. I want to thank the county government for setting up a committee to investigate the matter," he said.

Preliminary reports, he said, estimated the loss at Sh. 100 million since most of the jua kali artisans in the area were manufacturers.

"This area is one out of the 14 Jua Kali bases we have in Kisumu and it specializes in manufacturing. Our members here had installed expensive state of the art equipment for manufacturing various products," he said.

Kisumu Central Member of Parliament (MP) Joshua Oron visited the affected artisans and donated 100 iron sheets to help them rebuild. - Kna