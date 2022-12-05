Kenya: Table Toppers Tusker Daze Leopards in Dramatic Match at Kasarani

Nairobi — A push and shove after the referee awarded a penalty left him requiring treatment as league leaders Tusker FC beat AFC Leopards 1-0 to remain top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings on Sunday.

The centre referee had awarded Leopards an 83rd minute penalty after he had adjudged a freekick taken at the edge of the box to have been defended by an arm, attracting a flurry of protests from Tusker players.

In the melee, the referee was pushed down and required a brief spell of treatment, and when he was up, maintained his decision for a penalty.

However, Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi stepped up but sent his kick over, much to the delight of the Brewers who were in the lead by a solitary goal, also scored from a penalty.

Tusker were not their usual fluid sidem and would be glad to get off with maximum points from the tie. Leopards were better on build up, had better chances, but weren't just as clinical as they should have been.

The brewers had the first opportunity of the game when Eric Zakayo floated in a cross from the right, but Charles Momanyi's connecting header after keeper Levis Opiyo had missed out on a chance to collect it went wide.

But Ingwe put pressure on Tusker, their intricate passing and movement proving a problem. They won three set-pieces concurrently, but couldn't make much of them.

Midfielder Giovanni Lukhumwa had a good chance for Leopards when he picked up the ball from range and went for goal, but his rasping effort was well collected by keeper Patrick Matasi.

In the second half, Tusker made four changes at a go. Jackson Macharia, Shami KIbwana, Eric Mmata and David Majak were introduced for Zakayo, Deogratious Ojok, Shaphan Oyugi and Lawrence Luvanda, a clear intention for an all out attack.

The brewers were better moving forward and the pressure bore fruit in the 63rd minute when Mmata was slashed inside the box. He stepped up to score the penalty, sending keeper Levis Opiyo the wrong way.

But still, Leopards kept the pressure as they forced the hosts to defend deep. They got a chance back into the game in the 83rd minute partly due to Tusker's gremlins at the back. Keeper Patrick Matasi wanted to hurriedly play the ball upfield after collecting from a corner.

He however threw the ball off his arms out of the box and the ref awarded a freekick and a yellow card. Leopards took the set piece and rasped it into the wall for a corner. However, the ref pointed to the penalty spot, creating a scuffle.

But, Tusker breathed a collective sigh of relief as Ojo sent the ball into the stands.

Despite 10 minutes of added time, Tusker held on for the win.