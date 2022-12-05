Rwanda: Govt Highlights Strategies to Boost e-Commerce, Global Trade

The government is set to establish an electronic commerce (e-commerce) policy and its implementation strategies to boost technology use in business.

The development was revealed by Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, on December 2 while presenting to Parliament, both Chambers, Government's achievements on trade with a focus on export promotion.

Ngirente added that in line with promoting e-commerce, there has been the establishment of an 'E-commerce Centre' which helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote their activities in Rwanda.

He pointed out that this is a development the country embarked on and it has been impactful, especially during the covid-19 period when movements were limited.

He therefore urged to keep investing in it arguing that it helps in promoting the country's goods and services' trade globally.

Moreover, Ngirente said that online sales channels that enable local entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online in Rwanda and internationally have increased from 10 in 2020 to over 67 this year, and encouraged people, especially youth to invest in that.

Furthermore, Ngirente mentions that Rwanda is now the host of the African E-Trade Group headquarters, the business development agency on the African continent through technology.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that Rwanda's sports tourism generated over $6 million in 2021, accounting for 13 per cent of the revenue that was made by the MICE industry among others.

