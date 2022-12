The National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] stepped up security operations in the capital, Mogadishu to avert pending Al-Shabaab attacks.

NISA targeted suspected houses in the capital following a tip-off from residents and during the operation, several suspects have been detained.

The NISA's Duufaan bridge searched vehicles at the main checkpoints in the city as part of the campaign to ensure security after Al-Shabaab attacked a hotel near Villa Somalia.