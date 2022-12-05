Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Delivers Message of President Isaias

3 December 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 03 December 2022- Mr. Osman Saleh Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered a message of President Isaias Afwerki to President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya.

The message of President Isaias focuses on bilateral relations as well as regional cooperation.

In his message, President Isaias on behalf of the people and Government of Eritrea congratulated President William Ruto for his election as President to the Republic of Kenya and wished peace and prosperity to the people of Kenya.

President Ruto on his part expressed Kenya's readiness to further consolidate long-standing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pointing out the positive role of the Eritrean Government on regional issues and especially in the Horn of Africa, President William Ruto expressed the need for countries in the region to work jointly for realizing peace and stability as well as political and economic developments.

President William Ruto further expressed his desire to pay a visit to Eritrea in the near future with a view to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation between his country and Eritrea.

The two sides also discussed regional developments.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.