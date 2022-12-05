Rwanda: Cycling - Ferwacy Announces Three Races Before Year End

The Rwanda Cycling Federation has released the schedule of three races in December, to wrap up the cycling year.

These races will be part of preparations for the Tour du Rwanda 2023, scheduled to be held in February 19-26, 2023 and the World Championship to be held in Rwanda in 2025.

In these preparations, different districts have signed agreements with Ferwacy to organize races to promote cycling. Kirehe District hosted the Gisaka Race in September, Bugesera hosted the Kibugabuga Race in August and Nyaruguru hosted the Kibeho Race in November.

Three races will be held in different parts of the country.

The Human Rights Cycling Race will be held in Gisagara District on December 10.

The next race, in Musanze District, dubbed "Musanze Gorilla Race" will be on December 16.

The last cycling event this year is the "Royal Nyanza Race" set to be held in Nyanza District, on December 30.