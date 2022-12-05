South Africa: 9 Drowned, 6 Missing During Baptism at Jukskei River - South African News Briefs - December 5, 2022

Cape Town —

Disaster Strikes Baptism at Jukskei River as 15 Church Members Drown

Fifteen members of the Baptist Church were swept away after a flash flood in the Jukskei River in Bramley on Saturday afternoon. The City of Johannesburg's emergency management has confirmed that a total of nine bodies were recovered of 15 people who were recorded missing. Family members said they will not leave the outskirts of the river until their family members' bodies have been recovered, Eye Witness News reports.

Deployment of More Police to Bolster Crime Prevention Drive This Christmas

The police ministry will today deploy 10,000 newly-trained constables within its ranks to help ramp up the fight against crime. The constables, who will graduate next week, are part of the Project 10,000 officers initiative. They will be deployed to various stations, units and service points to bolster capacity and enhance police visibility, Eye Witness News reports.

Eskom Reduces Load Shedding to Stage 3

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 until Tuesday morning at 05h00 until further notice. Load shedding is being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes, the power utility said.