Kenya: Coca-Cola Backs Waste Management Drive in Nairobi Slum

Nairobi — ChildFund with the support of The Coca-Cola Foundation is implementing a one-year waste management program in Nairobi to improve cleanliness and reduce poverty in informal settlements.

ChildFund Kenya Country Director Alice Anukur said the USD150,000 (Sh18 million) project - Tunawiri Na Taka (Thriving Through Waste Management) - seeks to improve informal waste management in Nairobi's Mukuru slums by engaging women and youth in income-generating activities.

Tunawiri na Taka project will be working with 20 waste collection groups attached to renovated waste collection hubs. The women and youth will be trained in waste management and small-scale entrepreneurship.

Besides being equipped with protective gear and waste management equipment, the residents will be linked to waste recyclers.

President of The Coca-Cola Foundation Saadia Madsbjerg said it is committed to improving local waste value chains while supporting vulnerable women and youth by improving their skills and protecting critical ecosystems.

With a rapidly growing population of more than 4.3 million, Nairobi is among African cities leading in waste generation.

Due to unplanned spaces and inadequate sanitation and sewerage facilities, solid waste is dumped on sidewalks, exposing residents, especially women and children, to public health and environmental hazards.

"Unfortunately, harsh economic realities constrain them from improving their lot through better waste infrastructure," Anukur said.

Anukur of ChildFund said the waste management project will ensure proper disposal of waste at central collection points, greatly reducing spread of diseases like cholera especially for children under five years and pregnant and lactating mothers.