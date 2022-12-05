Kenya: All Systems Go as Kenya Name Squad for Tri-Series Tournament

3 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Cricket Kenya have named a 16-woman squad that will battle against Uganda and Qatar in the T20 Tri-Series Tournament set for December 12-22 in Nairobi.

The team, a mix of experience and youth, will be captained by Queentor Abel who will be deputized by Sharon Juma.

Coach Francis Ndege's charges will be returning to action for the first time since June when they finished second at the annual Kwibuka Tournament in Rwanda after losing by 44 runs to Tanzania.

Ndege will once again resume the reins as the head coach, with David Asiji as the assistant.

In a statement, director of women's cricket Pearlyne Omamo said the ladies are all raring to go.

"We thank the selection panel led by Ms Noreen Muluhya for their efficient and timely work. We further thank all the players for participating in the training sessions and wish all the selected players well in their domestic assignment," Omamo said.

The team are presently training at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi.

Squad:

  • Queentor Abel (Captain)
  • Sharon Juma (Vice captain)
  • Mary Wambui
  • Esther Wangare
  • Vanessa Adhiambo
  • Lavendah Alivitsa
  • Melvin Khagoitsa
  • Veronica Abuga
  • Daisy Njoroge
  • Monicah Ndhambi
  • Flavia Atieno
  • Josephine Abwom
  • Mercy Ahono
  • Kelvia Achieng

Reserves

  • Judith Adhiambo
  • Ann Wanjira

