Kenya: IEBC Vice Chair Person Cherera Resigns Ahead of Tribunal Hearing On Conduct

5 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has opted to resign from polls agency rather than face a tribunal that was to probe her conduct alongside three commissioners over events of the August 9 polls.

Through a resignation letter addressed to President William Ruto on Monday, Cherera said "It is with intense woe that today I tender my resignation as commissioner and vice chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,"

Cherera in her letter said that she dispensed her duties diligently, including helping the commission deal with corporate governance issues, during her tenure.

"However, my cumulative actions done in good faith are unfortunately misjudged and misinterpreted. After careful consideration and in consultation with my family and lawyers, I accept that my stay at the commission is no longer tenable and therefore choose to vacate," she added.

She joined commissioner Justus Nyang'aya who resigned on Friday, hours after being suspended by President William Ruto.

President Ruto suspended commissioners Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang'aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi pending investigations by a tribunal chaired by Justus Aggrey Muchelule.

The four have been accused of gross misconduct over their decision to reject the presidential results that were used to declare Ruto the country's fifth President.

