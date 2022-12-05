Kenya: Huduma Kenya Extends Working Hours

5 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nairobi — Huduma Centers will operate from 7:00am to 7:00pm from the previous 8am to 5pm hours commencing December 5 2022.

This is one of the six interventions promised by the Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa recently, so as to advance Public Service Delivery and Transformation through the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery Program (Huduma Kenya).

In a statement to media houses, the government notified the general public that the extension of the service hours will be deployed in 18 select Huduma Centers around the country including Nairobi-GPO, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, Kiambu, Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Laikipia, Kisii, Kitale, Kericho, Kakamega, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Through a customer traffic analysis conducted by Huduma Kenya on the most sought after services by members of the public at the centers, the following specific desks will be operational during the extended hours at the aforementioned Huduma Centers: Police abstracts, Duplicate national identity cards, Birth & death certificates, Certificates of good conduct,

NHIF, KRA, NSSF, HELB, NTSA and all online Government Services through the Huduma Cyber Cafe.

Additionally, in order to assist citizens via call on enquiries, booking of appointments and general Public Service information, while seeking services, the Huduma Contact Centre has also extended its operational hours to operate from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

Subsequently, the extension aims at serving at least 2,000 customers daily from 1,000 served previously as citizens are able to be supported via call beyond the 8am to 5pm working hours.

Going forward, the extension of the working hours will allow citizens to access services at their convenient time, with an expected increase in the number of citizens being served.

Huduma Kenya is therefore making positive strides towards enhancing Public Service Delivery and Transformation and will continue working towards deploying more innovative measures to reach more citizens.

