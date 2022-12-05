Kenya: Government to Launch Affordable Housing Project in Embu County

Embu — President Dr. William Ruto has said that the Government will launch the construction of an affordable housing project in Embu County in January 2023.

The President who spoke during an Interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the University of Embu grounds, said that the Government will roll out the construction of 5,000 houses under the affordable housing project.

"The Government is going to construct 5,000 houses in Embu under the affordable housing project which will enable our people to own houses at an affordable price under the affordable housing plan." said the President.

Ruto noted that the implementation of an affordable housing project in Embu will give Embu residents an opportunity to own houses under the affordable housing plan.

The President added that the construction of affordable houses in Embu County will also present employment opportunities for the youths in Embu County. He also noted that the Government is in the process of rolling out other developmental projects in Embu County.

Ruto used the forum to hit out on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his call for demonstrations on Wednesday 7 in his quest to defend the besieged four IEBC commissioners who are facing dismissal.

He said that the government will provide security to the former prime minister so as to ensure that they conduct peaceful demonstrations without destroying property.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire called on the president to intervene in ensuring that Embu County gets a stadium saying that it's a shame that the county doesn't have a good stadium for sports development.

The Governor also requested the President to ensure that Embu County gets a modern market so that women and youths can get a conducive environment to sell their products.

Mbarire also called for the president's intervention in ensuring that the health sector in Embu County gets back to its full operation saying that there have been numerous challenges to restore sanity in the sector.

She disclosed that the medical equipment scheme that the county benefited from during the former Governor administration was a big scam adding that the County has been paying more than Sh100 Million per month for MRI, CT Scan and Renal Unit Machines that are not functioning.

The county boss called on the President to intervene and ensure that the suppliers that supplied the MRI, CT Scan and Renal Unit machines to the county repair the machines so that they can be used in the hospital.

Embu leaders who spoke during the Interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the University of Embu, called on the president to deliver on the promises he made to Embu residents during his campaigns.

Mbeere North Member of Parliament (MP) Geoffrey Kiriga Ruku called on the President to ensure that the Government improves the road network in the county by tarmacking the roads.

He also urged the Government to construct dams in the county so that Embu residents can engage in agricultural activities because it's an agricultural county.

The MP also urged the president to consider appointing people from Mbeere into his Government adding that Mbeere North and South has been sidelined in leadership matters for a very long time.

Kenya Kwanza leaders Tharaka-Nithi County Governor Muthomi Thuki of and Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa who had accompanied the President dared the former prime minister Raila Odinga to hold demonstrations on Wednesday 7 adding that the Government will not buy any fear from the former Prime Minister. - Kna